Creating African talent for the NBA
NBA Africa is trying to develop African talent to go and play in the renowned US professional sports league.
It opened the NBA Academy in Senegal in 2016, and so far has had three students accepted into American universities.
The organisation has also launched the Basketball Africa league, which so far includes Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Angola, Tunisia and Senegal.
14 Jun 2019
