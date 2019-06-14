Media player
Transforming fitness in South Africa
Small businesses are transforming fitness in South Africa by aiming to bring gyms to the masses.
Green Outdoor Gyms has developed outdoor gym equipment that is all the rage in housing estates and private schools, while companies and government agencies are enlisting the help of Zenzele Fitness to add gyms to their offices.
In the past, gyms were facilities only the rich could afford.
14 Jun 2019
