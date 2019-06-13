Media player
'It was a legitimate vote, and it was won'
Sir Philip Green has denied that the Topshop group had been on the point of collapse in a heated interview with the BBC's Simon Jack.
He told the Today programme: "It didn't come close to collapse - we won the vote. It was a legitimate vote that was won."
He did however acknowledge that the retail landscape had changed and that he had been slow to react.
(Image: Sir Philip Green, credit: AFP/Getty Images)
13 Jun 2019
These are external links and will open in a new window