Sir Philip Green: Topshop retail empire 'didn't come close to collapse'
Sir Philip Green's Arcadia retail empire has been saved by a rescue deal that will trigger the closure of 48 stores and a thousand jobs. In his first broadcast interview since a majority of landlords backed his restructuring plan, Sir Philip tells the BBC the group "didn't come close to collapse".
13 Jun 2019
