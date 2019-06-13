Sir Philip Green: Topshop retail empire 'didn't come close to collapse'
Sir Philip Green's Arcadia retail empire has been saved by a rescue deal that will trigger the closure of 48 stores and a thousand jobs. In his first broadcast interview since a majority of landlords backed his restructuring plan, Sir Philip tells the BBC the group "didn't come close to collapse".

