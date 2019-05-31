Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rwanda's flourishing car industry
Car ownership in Rwanda has nearly doubled since 2011, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda.
International carmakers are building factories in Rwanda to assemble cars locally, but they face stiff competition from secondhand cars imported from the US, Europe and Japan.
-
31 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window