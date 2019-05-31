Telling Africa's stories

Media player
Nigeria's film industry is only 20 years old, but it believes that its content has global appeal, and as such is making more content in English that can be distributed abroad.
"Africa has remained creatively silent forever, so there's such an abundant treasure trove of stories that we have to share with the world," entrepreneur Mo Abudu tells the BBC.
31 May 2019
