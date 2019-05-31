Media player
Growing demand for cinemas in Nigeria
Nigeria currently has only 45 cinema screens, but demand is growing.
Foreign cinema giants like IMAX are now investing in building more cinemas in the country, and local filmmakers are hopeful that they will soon see better returns on their films.
31 May 2019
