'We had to pay £2,000 to move in'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'We had to pay two grand before moving in'

From Saturday, letting agents will be banned from charging tenants for administrative services like credit checks. That will be a relief to people like Kirsty McDermott from Coventry, who had to pay hundreds of pounds before she could rent a home.

  • 31 May 2019