Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I want people to ask me questions about HIV'
Health activist Dr Sindi van Zyl is fighting to challenge taboos around health and HIV/AIDS - which has now reached epidemic proportions in South Africa where almost one in five people live with HIV. She talked to the BBC's Lerato Mbele about combining her role as a medical practitioner with that of a talk show radio host.
-
31 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window