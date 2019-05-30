The moment 5G fails live on air
Live BBC broadcast over 5G network on launch day fails

The BBC's Clive Myrie was attempting to talk to a reporter about the launch of 5G whilst using the technology to broadcast live from central London, but the network cut out. The presenter apologised to viewers saying, 'I'll have to interrupt you because bizarrely the 5G line isn't working properly'.

