Million dollar idea: Practical joke toys

How practical joke toys became a million dollar idea
They're either the funniest inventions of modern times, or the most annoying. They're practical joke toys, like sneezing powder, exploding cigars and the squirting lapel flower.
The man who came up with almost all of them was the American prankster Sam Adams. Aaron Heslehurst explains how they became a million dollar idea.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
31 May 2019
