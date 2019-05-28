Media player
'We come with volunteer medics'
Safari Doctors is a group bringing much-needed primary healthcare to fishing communities in Kenya's remote Lamu archipelago.
Founder, Umra Omar tells the BBC's Lerato Mbele how the group work - balancing the needs of its patients with the economics of providing healthcare.
28 May 2019
