‘Cosplay helps me express myself'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

‘Cosplay helps me express myself'

Aorin Shariyari is one of the few Indian women who are into professional cosplaying and gaming.

Cosplay involves dressing up as a character from a film, book, or a game.

Here more about Aorin's story on the BBC Work Life India podcast.

  • 26 May 2019
Go to next video: 'Cosplay isn't about skin tone'