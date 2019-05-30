Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Netflix chef on 'disturbing' lack of diversity
Celebrity chef Samin Nosrat found fame with a Netflix series and a bestselling cookery book called Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat.
The Iranian-American says she is disturbed by the general lack of diversity in mainstream American cooking, though she "doesn't want to represent anyone apart from myself".
You can hear more from her in this episode from The Food Programme on BBC World Service.
A smartphone film by Dougal Shaw.
This video was filmed at The Cookery School at Little Portland Street
-
30 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window