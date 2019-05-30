Netflix chef on 'disturbing' lack of diversity

Video

Celebrity chef Samin Nosrat found fame with a Netflix series and a bestselling cookery book called Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat.

The Iranian-American says she is disturbed by the general lack of diversity in mainstream American cooking, though she "doesn't want to represent anyone apart from myself".

A smartphone film by Dougal Shaw.

This video was filmed at The Cookery School at Little Portland Street