Boosting industrialisation in Nigeria
Industrialisation is a key way in which Nigeria can grow its economy, and one company is targeting businesses with deep-sea operations.

Ladol is a logistics and engineering facility that assists ships which want to dock at Lagos Harbour in Nigeria.

The firm has started out with customers in the oil and gas industry, but it says that its services can help multiple industries expand in the country.

  • 22 May 2019