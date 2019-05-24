Million dollar idea: The microscope
How the microscope became a million dollar idea

They're vital tools for science and medicine - especially for finding harmful germs and viruses. But the person who invented the first microscope, three centuries ago, didn't have such noble aims in mind. He was a money-minded businessman who wanted to check he wasn't being sold shoddy goods, as Aaron Helsehurst explains.

  • 24 May 2019
