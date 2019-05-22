Media player
If a house was designed by machine, how would it look?
This house was designed using algorithms and machines. They chose complex, organic-looking forms, which were stronger and more efficient than straight lines. Will all the houses of the future look like this?
This is part of the BBC's Disruptors series. You can read the full article here.
Camera: Fabian Chaundy; Producer: Ben King
22 May 2019
