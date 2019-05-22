If a house was designed by machine, how would it look?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

If a house was designed by machine, how would it look?

This house was designed using algorithms and machines. They chose complex, organic-looking forms, which were stronger and more efficient than straight lines. Will all the houses of the future look like this?

This is part of the BBC's Disruptors series. You can read the full article here.

Camera: Fabian Chaundy; Producer: Ben King

  • 22 May 2019