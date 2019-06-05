Is this house really zombie-proof?
This house is designed to be installed in less than a day, and so well insulated that it only needs solar power to heat or cool it. The man who made it says it provides everything you need for a wilderness retreat - or to hide from heat-sensing monsters.

This is part of the BBC's Disruptors series. You can read the full article here.

