Is this house really zombie-proof?
This house is designed to be installed in less than a day, and so well insulated that it only needs solar power to heat or cool it. The man who made it says it provides everything you need for a wilderness retreat - or to hide from heat-sensing monsters.
This is part of the BBC's Disruptors series. You can read the full article here.
Camera: Cody Godwin; Producer: Ben King
05 Jun 2019
