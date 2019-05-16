Luxury train travel for Africans
The Blue Train is one of the most luxurious trains in the world.

Traditionally used by foreign tourists to explore Africa, The Blue Train has re-positioned itself, and is now targeting middle-class African corporate customers who want to network and relax as they travel across South Africa.

