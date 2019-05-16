Mining diamonds in Botswana
De Beers is investing in Botswana, as part of a 50/50 joint venture with the Botswana government into diamond mining.

"We're trying really hard to build sustainable communities that last even beyond the diamonds, because sadly we know that eventually the diamonds will run out," De Beers Group chief executive Bruce Cleaver told the BBC.

  • 16 May 2019