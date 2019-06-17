My private clubs aren't 'pale, stale and male'

Video

Entrepreneur Ronald Ndoro, founder of Heiron Mind, talks about his vision for private members' clubs in the 21st century.

He runs two clubs in central London and another in Johannesburg, which are part of a new wave of clubs that are less stuffy than their centuries-old predecessors.

A film by series producer Dougal Shaw. Follow him on Twitter: @dougalshawBBC.

