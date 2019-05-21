Keeping people with dementia safe
How Japan is keeping people with dementia safe

Each year in Japan thousands of elderly people with dementia go missing, hundreds are never found alive again. New technology is being used to help them stay safe and a nationwide awareness programme is also helping older people integrate more into communities so they don't die alone.

