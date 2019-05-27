Strava boss: How to run a business
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

CEO Secrets: Strava running app boss shares business tips

Running a business is like running a marathon - break everything down into little steps you can accomplish every day, says James Quarles, the CEO of popular activity-tracking app Strava.

Video Journalist: Katy Austin

See more at CEO Secrets. You can also follow the series on the BBC News app by adding the topic 'CEO Secrets' in My News.

  • 27 May 2019
Go to next video: 'I watched as their dreams came true'