Namibia's growing adventure tourism sector
Adventure tourism is the latest trend to hit Namibia, and activities like quad-bike riding or sand-surfing are increasingly popular. The BBC's Nomsa Maseko took a spin on a quad to investigate the country's growing market for holidays with a difference.

  • 15 May 2019
