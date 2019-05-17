Million dollar idea: Monopoly
How Monopoly became a million dollar idea

It's the game where a battleship, a racing car and a dog tear around a big city, trying to drive one another into bankruptcy by charging extortionate rents.

Does it all sound a bit bizarre? Well, it's what happens in Monopoly: the most popular board game ever invented. Aaron Heslehurst explains how it became a million dollar idea.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

  • 17 May 2019
