'Your team is your product'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Your team is your product, build a well-oiled machine'

Avi Meir created a new type of website for business travellers, called TravelPerk. It was easy to use and has been adopted by hundreds of firms. But as TravelPerk grows, Avi has found his job as CEO changing. Rather than perfecting his website, he is now perfecting his team of staff.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

See more at CEO Secrets.

  • 20 May 2019
Go to next video: 'Delegate everything to your team'