Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit fears caused car parts firm to stockpile
Fears that Brexit might cause chaos at the borders has prompted some manufacturers to stockpile up to six weeks' worth of raw materials.
The boss of Pressmark, which makes car parts, says this has been bad for business as it has tied up cash that the firm was planning to spend on new machinery.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
-
10 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window