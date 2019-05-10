Million dollar idea: The chainsaw
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How the chainsaw became a million dollar idea.

We've been using chainsaws for nearly a century to chop down trees. However, they were originally made to slice through something very different from wood, as Aaron Heslehurst explains.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

  • 10 May 2019
Go to next video: Million dollar idea: The painkiller