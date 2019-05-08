'This will help so many allergy sufferers'
The Food Standards Agency has recommended ministers adopt strict new rules, which include highlighting the 14 major allergens. It follows the death in 2016 of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, who had eaten a sandwich from Pret a Manger.

Her parents, Nadim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse, told the BBC that the proposals could help to prevent similar tragedies.

  • 08 May 2019