Why this hairdressing salon got rid of mirrors

The hairdressing salon that got rid of mirrors
A hairdressing salon in Peckham, south London has just opened in which customers have their hair cut without a mirror in front of them.
Daniel Kelly, the owner of DKUK, wants people to use the time to contemplate modern art instead. The salon has attracted Arts Council England funding for its innovative exhibition space.
10 May 2019
