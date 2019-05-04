Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
M&S closures: A tale of two stores
Seven M&S stores will close their doors on Saturday across England and Wales, part of the wider closure programme of 100 stores.
Shopping firms across the country are having to adapt to our new habits as consumers.
Business reporter Emma Simpson visits the Midland Road store in Bedford which is closing, and a new breed of store in Rushden Lakes, which the company sees as the future.
-
04 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window