M&S closures: A tale of two stores
Seven M&S stores will close their doors on Saturday across England and Wales, part of the wider closure programme of 100 stores.

Shopping firms across the country are having to adapt to our new habits as consumers.

Business reporter Emma Simpson visits the Midland Road store in Bedford which is closing, and a new breed of store in Rushden Lakes, which the company sees as the future.

  • 04 May 2019
