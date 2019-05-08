Media player
CEO Secrets: 'Buying a beer gave me my big break'
Stephen Allan, global head of MediaCom, explains how an unusual tactic gave him his big break in the advertising industry.
Produced, filmed and edited by Dougal Shaw
See more at CEO Secrets. You can also follow the series on the BBC News app by adding the topic 'CEO Secrets' in My News.
08 May 2019
