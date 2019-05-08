The CEO who bought a beer to get to the top
CEO Secrets: 'Buying a beer gave me my big break'

Stephen Allan, global head of MediaCom, explains how an unusual tactic gave him his big break in the advertising industry.

Produced, filmed and edited by Dougal Shaw

  • 08 May 2019
