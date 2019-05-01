Ineos boss says government 'pathetic' over fracking

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ineos boss Jim Ratcliffe says government 'pathetic' over fracking
Ineos boss Jim Ratcliffe says the government's approach to fracking is 'pathetic' and it should look at the science rather than react to a vocal minority of protesters.
-
01 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-48125587/ineos-boss-jim-ratcliffe-says-government-pathetic-over-frackingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window