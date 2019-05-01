Grayling: Ferry contracts 'were insurance'

Media player
Grayling: Cancelled ferry contracts 'were insurance'
Cancelled ferry contracts, which could cost the taxpayer more than £50m, were part of a £4bn no-deal Brexit "insurance policy" the government put in place, says Transport Secretary Chris Grayling.
01 May 2019
These are external links and will open in a new window