Staycations in Nigeria

How staycations are boosting tourism in Nigeria
Some Nigerians are starting to spend their holidays at home on Lagos island.
Young people have become interested in "staycations" thanks to efforts made on social media to educate them about fun things to do in Nigeria.
In 2018, the tourism industry in Nigeria provided 3.6 million jobs.
30 Apr 2019
