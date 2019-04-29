UK economy needs revolution, says Labour

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Labour's John McDonnell says UK economy requires 'revolution'
Labour is planning a "revolution" for the UK economy, John McDonnell has told the BBC.
The shadow chancellor was speaking to Newsnight for a series of reports to mark 40 years since the election of Margaret Thatcher.
He said he saw parallels between today and 1979 when Mrs Thatcher swept to power in a major political sea-change.
"Things aren't working for people, so they're looking for change," Mr McDonnell said.
Asked whether Labour's plans represented evolution or revolution he said: "OK it will be a revolution.
-
29 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-48098104/labour-s-john-mcdonnell-says-uk-economy-requires-revolutionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window