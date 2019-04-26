Debenhams' finance boss: Store closures 'not surprising'.
The chief financial officer of Debenhams, Rachel Osborne, says its 22 store closures is a reality of the UK retail environment. The retailer says the store closures will start next year and 1,200 staff will be affected by the first phase. Once the 50 store closures are complete Debenhams will have around 116 stores in the UK.

