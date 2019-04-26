Million dollar idea: The painkiller

Media player
For almost all of human history, if you had an ache or pain your best bet would be to do what everyone else did, and search for a natural remedy - from plant roots, leaves or tree-bark.
But in 1899, chemists were able to develop a new type of pill that could take away pain almost instantly. Aaron Heslehurst explains.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
26 Apr 2019
