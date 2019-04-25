Supermarket merger 'would have raised prices'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sainsbury's-Asda merger 'would have harmed competition'.
The Competition and Markets Authority has blocked the proposed merger between Sainsbury's and Asda, warning it would leave consumers worse off.
Steve McIntosh, who led the CMA's investigation, told the BBC that promises of price reductions after the deal "were unlikely to have been realised".
-
25 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-48050879/sainsbury-s-asda-merger-would-have-harmed-competitionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window