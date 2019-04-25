Supermarket merger 'would have raised prices'
The Competition and Markets Authority has blocked the proposed merger between Sainsbury's and Asda, warning it would leave consumers worse off.

Steve McIntosh, who led the CMA's investigation, told the BBC that promises of price reductions after the deal "were unlikely to have been realised".

