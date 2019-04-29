'Bullying gets you nowhere, it closes people off'
Jenny Sealey MBE is CEO and artistic director of Graeae Theatre Company which aims is to place deaf and disabled artists centre-stage. Jenny says that when she became deaf as a child, expectations for her career dropped. But she worked hard to achieve what she wanted to.
She believes too much bullying exists in business, and advises fellow bosses to be kind to get the best out of their staff.
Footage from This Is Not For You (2018) a Graeae Theatre Company production co-commissioned by Blesma: The Limbless Veterans and 14-18 NOW. Directed by Jenny Sealey.
Video journalist: Katy Austin
See more at CEO Secrets
-
29 Apr 2019