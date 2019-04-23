African nations 'need to focus on debt'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

African nations 'need to focus on debt'

The IMF has cut its global economic forecast for 2019 and said growth could slow down even further. But what does the picture look like for Africa?

Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), tells In Business Africa that the economic environment in Africa is very different to that of other continents, but there is a lot of hope.

  • 23 Apr 2019