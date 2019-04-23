Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
African nations 'need to focus on debt'
The IMF has cut its global economic forecast for 2019 and said growth could slow down even further. But what does the picture look like for Africa?
Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), tells In Business Africa that the economic environment in Africa is very different to that of other continents, but there is a lot of hope.
-
23 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window