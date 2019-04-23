'It's difficult to beat people's affinity for our beer'
Private firms are one of the driving forces of Namibia's economy - and Ohlthaver & List is the biggest of these, with 6,000 employees. The group, which is headquartered in the capital Windhoek, oversees a range of operations including fishing, farming, construction, retail, real estate, ship repairs.

It is also responsible for one of Namibia's iconic products, beer, which is still produced according to a 16th Century German purity law, as executive chairman Sven Thieme explained to the BBC's Nomsa Maseko.

  • 23 Apr 2019
