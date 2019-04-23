Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'It's difficult to beat people's affinity for our beer'
Private firms are one of the driving forces of Namibia's economy - and Ohlthaver & List is the biggest of these, with 6,000 employees. The group, which is headquartered in the capital Windhoek, oversees a range of operations including fishing, farming, construction, retail, real estate, ship repairs.
It is also responsible for one of Namibia's iconic products, beer, which is still produced according to a 16th Century German purity law, as executive chairman Sven Thieme explained to the BBC's Nomsa Maseko.
-
23 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-48028290/it-s-difficult-to-beat-people-s-affinity-for-our-beerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window