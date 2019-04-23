Media player
Your next new car will try to stop you speeding
Drivers will soon find it harder to ignore speed limits - as "intelligent speed assistance" systems will become compulsory by 2022.
Camera/Editor: Peter Page; Reporter: Theo Leggett
23 Apr 2019
