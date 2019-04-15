'I will fight tooth and nail to make sure I still work'

Video

Two women share their stories of juggling senior jobs with unpaid caring responsibilities. As people in the UK live longer but also work longer, more people aged over 50 care for a partner or relative while still working - especially women.

This can have a financial impact if they have to go part-time or give up work. Almost two-thirds of people who provide care for their parents also have paid jobs. Charity Carers UK encourages businesses to help employees work flexibly.

Video Journalist: Katy Austin