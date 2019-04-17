The robot that tidies up bedrooms

Video

It's a simple job for a human, but surprisingly tricky for a robot.

A company in Japan is trying to teach a pair of machines to bring order to the chaos of child's bedroom, using the same artificial intelligence it uses for self-driving cars and smart factories.

This is part of the BBC's Disruptors series. You can read the full article here.

Camera: Jiro Akiba; Producer: Ben King; Video editor: Sara Hegarty