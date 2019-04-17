Media player
The robot that tidies up bedrooms
It's a simple job for a human, but surprisingly tricky for a robot.
A company in Japan is trying to teach a pair of machines to bring order to the chaos of child's bedroom, using the same artificial intelligence it uses for self-driving cars and smart factories.
This is part of the BBC's Disruptors series. You can read the full article here.
Camera: Jiro Akiba; Producer: Ben King; Video editor: Sara Hegarty
