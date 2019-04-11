New World Bank boss will work with China

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New World Bank boss David Malpass will work with China
David Malpass, the World Bank's new president, has said he wants to see China do well, but that its activities abroad should be more transparent.
Mr Malpass, a long-time Republican, was chosen by President Donald Trump and has been critical of China in the past. But he told the BBC that China needed to boost the standards of its development projects with more debt transparency and better-quality projects.
He said the World Bank would work with China on this.
-
11 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-47901525/new-world-bank-boss-david-malpass-will-work-with-chinaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window