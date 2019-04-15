'Customers bring some of the best ideas'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Customers bring some of the best ideas'

Most businesses have quite fixed ideas about how their customers will use their products or services. But Nextdoor - a business which has set up community websites around the world - says it's more important to let local people decide how to use the product.

Nextdoor's chief executive, Sarah Friar, says customers can actually give firms some of their best ideas.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

See more at CEO Secrets.

  • 15 Apr 2019
Go to next video: ‘Take baby steps to world domination’