'Customers bring some of the best ideas'
Most businesses have quite fixed ideas about how their customers will use their products or services. But Nextdoor - a business which has set up community websites around the world - says it's more important to let local people decide how to use the product.
Nextdoor's chief executive, Sarah Friar, says customers can actually give firms some of their best ideas.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
See more at CEO Secrets.
15 Apr 2019
