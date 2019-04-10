Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Firm stockpiles cheese for no-deal Brexit
Asher Budwig, managing director of Lola's Cupcakes, says the company identified soft cheese as one of the products that might be affected by Brexit disruption as it is imported from Germany.
-
10 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-47878345/no-cheese-cakes-warning-from-brexit-stockpiling-firmRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window