Sports Direct 'would have kept stores open'

Chris Wootton, deputy chief financial officer at Sports Direct, says if Mike Ashley's bid had been accepted then 90% of Debenhams stores would have been kept open. Sports Direct is calling for the administration process to be reversed.

  • 09 Apr 2019
