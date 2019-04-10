Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'You can make any product in any location'
3D printing in metal has been happening for years. But now a company in the US is pioneering techniques to mass produce essential parts for machines more quickly and cheaply.
And it says 3D printing allows it to create metal parts that wouldn't have been feasible before.
This is part of the BBC's Disruptors series. You can read the full article here.
-
10 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-47869161/3d-printing-you-can-make-any-product-in-any-locationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window